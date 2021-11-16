Minnesota Milers host 5k for Mankato students and community

The Minnesota State University, Mankato Integrated Business Experience company Minnesota Millers held a 5K run this past Saturday at Myers Field House to help sell their products and earn money for the non-profit United Way Making.

This program is a semester-long involvement for students who are looking for real-world business experience. In the IBE program students get put into different groups to start their very own company. Students get to take out real loans to start up their business, hold events and sell their products.

“I think It’s a great way to dive into the real world. We get a taste of what it really takes to do some of this stuff. To be able to get real world experience with people all around you that are ready to support you is a great way to learn,” secretary of Minnesota Milers Kristyn Thielbar said.

When this group was brainstorming ideas they knew they wanted to do something more exciting for this year. Their intention behind doing the 5k run was to make it more interesting and fun for the students, rather than just selling their product. They felt it would be nice to bring in the community, especially following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Minnesota Milers partnered with local shop Krusty’s Donuts to help bring in people to participate in the run and support the company.

“Sponsoring with Krusty’s Donuts has so far been a great experience for us. They have been very supportive and helpful of the cause,” CEO David Dunne, a senior in marketing, said.

This group wasted no time and started getting to work and putting pieces together the first day of the semester.

“I learned more doing this than my other two and a half years of school,” Dunne commented.

Aside from this great event, many MNSU students’ favorite part was the donuts.

“I participate in almost any run that I can. I think it’s a great way to show support and to help our fellow students. I also love running, it’s a great way to start your day and to help you think. I just really love donuts too, so obviously I wasn’t going to turn this down,” Joseph Foley, a freshman who participated in the event said.

Alex Goetesz, a senior at MNSU, also thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to support the program.

“I joined the race because I was in the IBE last semester. I saw them setting up tables and wanted to come support them. It’s a perfect event for me because I also love running and donuts, so I get to support my friends and do what I love.

Goetez also pointed out how different the Minnesota Milers is compared to other IBE companies.

“Most of the IBE’s just do products so I thought it was really cool that they were doing this.”

Thielbar reflected on her decision to join the IBE company and what she learned from it.

“I first joined this group for experience. I have learned so much not only about marketing but about teamwork. I made a lot of great friends along the way and learned how to really get something done and to work hard at it,” Thielbar stated.

