The do’s and don’t when preparing for winter break

Winter break is coming up quickly for Minnesota State University, Mankato, and it means something different for everyone. Some students will spend their break back home, even though they’ll miss the friends they’ve made here, while others will be staying on campus and need to find a way to fill the time.

Before relaxing for the holiday season, students right now are focused on completing their final exams.

“My finals havn’t been too hard on me because I worked ahead. However, many of my friends are drowning in exams and papers,” freshman Reagan Zeamen stated. “I’m so excited to go home and be able to spend time with my family over the holidays, even though I’m going to miss people.”

Many students are stressed about knowing what to bring back home with them for the month. To help from overpacking, it’s important to start thinking about what you can and can’t live without over the long break.

“Thinking back to when I was a student, my issue wasn’t what to bring home but what not to bring home. I would typically overpack and would bring back a lot of belongings that wouldn’t be used for the entire break. Be selective and save some space as you travel home,” said Jesse Heath, Preska Hall Director.

Students say they feel overwhelmed deciding what to haul back home.

“I am definitely stressed about packing, I have no idea what to bring. I want to be able to be cozy and comfortable but I don’t want to have to unpack everything all over again. I’m definitely going to have to make some tough choices,” said Zeamen.

To help ease stress, Residential Life has sent emails to students with tips and tricks to follow, as well as a to-do list for students leaving their dorm room for the month, including taking out the trash, getting rid of any food that will expire, and locking the windows.

Heath pointed out that many students will have to find ways to stay busy over the month-long break and gave some suggestions.

“You may want to bring your video games,” said Heath. “Thinking about things people will use to occupy their minds over a month. Students may not want to read on their break, but if they don’t have a lot of things to keep them busy, it may not take long to be bored.”

Heath also commented that students should bring their computers with them as the University will still be sending out some emails over the break. Professors will also send out important information before classes start back up January 10.

