Spring concert brings Tai Verdes to MSU

Yesterday, the Student Events Team announced Tai Verdes as the featured spring concert artist. Verdes will be playing April 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bresnan Arena.

Verdes has over 2.5 million followers on TikTok and over 9.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Verdes is most known for his songs, “Stuck in the Middle” and “A-O-K,” the latter racking up an impressive 178 million listens. Verdes also recently played the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball last winter, and is expected to play at a variety of major music festivals this summer.

When SET member Will Keebler heard about Verdes doing a mini-college tour, he immediately reached out to Verde’s agent. The Student Events Team was able to get Verdes to play at a discounted rate.

“We were able to offer tickets for $5 for students. It’s a great value for students since normally tickets sell for $25 to $35,” said Keebler. “[Verdes concert] is the lowest student ticket price in over 10 years.”

Ticket prices are $5 for MSU students, $20 for a student guest, and $25 for the general public. VIP tickets are also being sold for $50. All tickets are currently being sold at mnsuevents.com.

