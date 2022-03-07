Masks no longer required on MSU campus

Earlier today, Minnesota State University, Mankato President Edward Inch sent out an email to the MSU community stating the campus-wide mask required is now lifted.

This decision was made after recognizing the Blue Earth County transmission rate has significantly decreased in the past week, as well as guidance from the Minnesota State system office.

This follows recent loosening of guidelines, as just four days ago, Inch sent another email to the campus community stating, “Starting Monday, March 14, there will no longer be a proof of vaccination or testing requirement for students living in residence halls or other designated activities.”

Some students, however, may still be required to have the vaccine or go through weekly testing due to the MMB and NCAA requirements.

