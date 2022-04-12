Greek Life ‘syncs’ together for week-long festivities

The Fraternity and Sorority Life at Minnesota State University, Mankato hosted a lip sync battle this past Thursday. The theme for the night was wildest. Members from the Sororities and Fraternities at MSU, clad in wild west attire, participated in the event in groups and danced to a compilation of country songs while lip-syncing.

The lip-sync and dance battle took place in the Ostrander Auditorium located in the Centennial Student Union.

In addition to the lip sync battle, the night also featured other Greek royalty competitions, which happened simultaneously, a Q&A section, a talent show, and a pageant competition. Each performance in the event was evaluated by a panel of judges that viewed the performances and assigned points to the best performers.

The battle was part of the week-long celebrations of Greek Week. The week started with a cookout on Monday which was followed by a boat regatta on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Greek life had a can drive where they donated 650 cans to the campus kitchen. Following Thursday’s event, there’s a Cornwall tournament on Friday that will mark the completion of Greek Week.

All week long a scoring system was used, by the judges, for each activity, and points were assigned based on the team’s placement during each event. Points will be accumulated all week and the winner with the highest points will be picked at the end of the week and given a plaque for their efforts.

Last week’s celebration required a lot of planning to make it a possibility. Emily Staeffler, a Senior at MSU in Sigma Sigma Sigma, was one of the organizers of the event.

“It was a lot of work. We started planning all the way in January. We had weekly meetings and a whole committee dedicated to this that helped us do all this,” added Staeffler. “For tonight’s event, we had to ask the chapters if they were willing to participate and approve their song selections for tonight beforehand. We also had to book rooms accordingly.”

Last week also allowed members from sororities and fraternities to come together and celebrate Greek life on campus while partaking in fun and engaging activities. The entire week featured in-person events which encouraged further participation by all sorority and fraternity members as opposed to last year when all events were held remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

