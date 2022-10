Header Photo: The Centennial Student Union transformed into a haunted house yesterday night during the Haunted Takeover’s one-night-only event. Members of the Student Events Team were donned in ghoulish garb, scaring students as they walked through the haunted hallways. Aliens, broken dolls, clowns and werewolves were just a few of the monsters present on the CSU’s second floor. (Dylan Engel/The Reporter)

