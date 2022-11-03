Housing Fair presents the options for students to move in

As the final weeks of the fall semester approach, students at Minnesota State begin looking for off-campus housing options.

Representatives from 8 different off-campus property managers presented students with their options at Centennial Student Union’s MavAve at the Housing Fair.

Students in different years of study are looking for options for housing. After visiting the fair, they got acquainted with various complexes. The most significant criteria for students when choosing between housing were distance to campus, easy transportation, as well as the cost. Second-year student, Isaiah McColley, shared what he was looking for.

“The main criteria are probably location and price. Other than that it is probably just small stuff that they offer, like the internet. Gym and the other amenities are not that important for me because we get stuff like this on campus where I can just go,” said McColley.

A junior student at MSU, Emily Schmidtbauer, was searching for a better option to live in and highlighted the importance of furniture as well.



“Last year we were able to find a good option that was close to campus and it was cheaper but still had some quality stuff [to improve]. A furnished house is also important because you don’t have to worry or buy your own furniture,” said Schmidtbauer.

Representatives at the booths were aware of the criteria that students emphasize while searching for housing. They advertised the room types they had at their location. All of the housing options are pet-friendly and offer different amenities such as a pool, gym and parks around the location.



Kelly Miller, a worker at the College Station apartments, shared some reasons students might consider this complex to live in.

“We are about a mile from campus right on the MSU bus road and have the right pricing. Our location is central within Mankato. It is close to shopping and grocery stores, as well as campus,” said Miller.

To prepare for moving off of campus, students need to choose the right residential complex that fits their needs. The Housing Fair event offered students a chance to take their first step in moving off-campus. Attendees have learned more about housing options that they will consider and move in for the upcoming academic year.

“I have a couple of friends at College Station, so I kind of know what it looks like,” said first-year student Lilly Hang. “I also have been to Highland Hills and The Grove. I came today just to know more about these apartments and already have some information.”

Header Photo: The Housing Fair gave students the opportunity to look at a variety of affordable apartment complexes in Mankato including College Station, Highland Hills and The Grove. (Lilly Anderson/The Reporter)

