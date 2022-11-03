Mavericks 20 game win streak at steak against SMSU this weekend

The Minnesota State football team looks to continue its historic win streak versus Southwest Minnesota State Saturday.

The Mavericks average 39 points against the Mustangs and have never lost to them. The Mavs are looking for their 20th win against the Mustangs as they are 19-0 against them dating back to 1971.

Last year, the Mavericks played at the Mustangs’ home stadium and won with the largest margin in matchup history, 52-0. This year, they play SMSU at home where the Mavs are currently 10-0 against the Mustangs.

MSU is on a hot streak of three wins in a row. They currently sit at 7-2 with losses to Northern State and Wayne State. In addition, they are undefeated at home winning all three games.

This has resulted in them now being ranked 14 overall in Division II football. They are sitting higher than any other team in the NSIC with only one other team in their conference making the poll. The Bemidji State Beavers are ranked lower at 22.

Bemidji State is also 7-2 with one of its losses coming at MSU in week one.

Last week, the Mavs showed their dominating presence as they rolled through the Sioux Falls Cougars, a team ranked No. 1 in the NSIC going into the game. The Mavs won 38-24 in Sioux Falls.

In this game, sophomore kicker 37 Damian Chowaniec had eight points. He connected on a 32-yard field goal and he went 5-for-5 in extra point attempts. This earned Chowaniec NSIC’s special teams player of the week. Two players have now earned this award for Mankato now with junior defensive back Trey Vaval winning it in week two against the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

Mankato looks to play the Winona State Warriors after their matchup versus SMSU. This matchup could make or break their chances of going to the playoffs. Winona State is 7-2 as well. They are currently in a five-team tie for first place in the NSIC.

Right now, SMSU is 4-5 and in the middle of the pack in the NSIC standings. They have one game after MSU as they look to face off versus Augustana in their final week.

Mankato will need to focus this week to keep the 20-game win streak alive and to keep their chances of making it to the postseason.

