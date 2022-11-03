Mavericks look for ticket to the NSIC finals

The weather outside might be getting colder, but things are just heating up for the Minnesota State Mavericks.

After a convincing 4-1 victory over the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears will have no time to relish the victory as they prepare for the semi-finals of the NSIC Tournament.

This week, the Mavericks look to keep momentum as they prepare to take on a familiar face in the Minot State Beavers. The last time these two teams played together was on Oct. 14 when the contest would end in a tie. Since then, the Beavers would compile a record of 1-0-3 and make the postseason. In the first round, they would be victorious with a 3-0 shutout against Northern State University Wolves.

As for the Mavericks, they would ride a wave of momentum following their tie with the Beavers. The group proceeded to win four straight games in which they shut out every opponent. That hot streak would continue into the first round as they blew past the Golden Bears with no real trouble.

One of the key players in their first-round victory would be sophomore forward Maille Mathis. The native of Brooklyn Park, Minn. would contribute with two goals to help seal the deal for the Mavericks, but acknowledges it was not a solo act.

“I think I was just around that we have accomplished so far this season. It was a whole team effort and just me scoring goals. I was just super proud of all we have done this year as we get in the right headspace for our next match,” said Mathis

Their next opponent will surely require them to work as a team to defeat. Coming off a 3-0 victory over the Northern State Wolves, look to continue to steamroll as they enter Maverick Country. Especially with freshman midfielder Hadlee Paxman beginning to heat up at the right moment. Hailing from Lehi, Utah she would score two of the beaver goals after a cold streak lasting majority of the year.

Another key figure that makes up the Beavers is senior goalkeeper Maddie Kinnard. The Beaver’s last line of defense has not allowed a goal in nine straight games. Now she looks to continue her dominance with a tenth straight shutout over the Mavericks. Even for all the challenges that the Beavers bring, the Mavericks welcome the challenge that approaches.

“I think that our goal needs to be outworking them to get the win. The last time we played against them we tied against them, and I think will ultimately come down to who is goanna want it more. That is where I am at this week in trying to get in the right mindset going into this weekend.” Said Mathis.

Header Photo: Minnesota State Women’s Soccer play against Minot State on Friday at 2 p.m. for the round-two game of the NSIC tournament. (Dylan Engel/The Reporter)

