‘The Price is Right’ wins over crowd with prizes

“Come on down!” is the catchphrase in one of the most popular game shows on TV, ‘The Price is Right.’ At MSU Saturday, students and families had the opportunity to play the game themselves.

The game, which was held in Ostrander Auditorium in the CSU, features board games, video games and printed materials. By estimating the cost of the items, contestants compete for cash and prizes.

The set closely matched the well-known TV set, right down to the props that were utilized in the program. The most recognizable was the huge wheel, spun after the bidding rounds. There were two different showings: one at 7 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m.

Jaxson Karline, the organizer of this event, is in charge of spirits and traditions for Maverick Traditions at MSU. Karline was responsible for other notable events this semester.

“I did the homecoming bonfire. I’m doing The Price is Right, the ice statue,” said Karline. “Next semester, I am helping with the after-party for the dance marathon put on by Greek Life.”

This was the seventh time this event was held. It did not happen in 2020 due to COVID-19, but returned in 2021 and will likely continue since many generations are familiar with the game show.

“It happened during family weekend. So, that’s why the game show lots of generations grew up on and loved is definitely a good start,” said Karline. “When I was a certified nursing assistant, a lot of older people watched the show on their TV. I know I grew up with it, so it connects with students and their families.”

Participants played games on the replica set, including Hole in One, Cliff Hangers and others. Over $1500 in prizes were available, ranging from basic household gifts to electronics.

“Some of the prizes that we had was a TV, and then some of the bigger ones was an air fryer. There were also headphones, gift cards and other basic household supplies,” said Karline. “We also had about 36 other smaller items, 12 medium items and then like five or six larger items for students and their families to win.”

Contestants put their names down while in line for the chance to have their names called instead of being chosen at random, as the TV show does.

“There was a table right at the entrance that they could put their name in because some people wanted to just watch the show while others wanted to play,” said Karline. “It closed about 15 minutes before the show started. Before the show started, we pulled out five names from the poll.”

Both shows sold out, and there was a standby line for standing-room-only tickets before the shows started.

