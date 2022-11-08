16th-ranked women’s cross country team continues historic season

This season has been a historic one for the Minnesota State women’s cross country team. As a collective, the Mavericks are ranked third in the Central Region and have moved up to 16th in the recent Division II coaches’ poll.

The Mavericks, who finished first at the Bob Waxlax Invitational Meet Oct. 19, have trended in the right direction as of late. They began the year with a third-place finish at the Augie Twilight (98 points), seventh at the Roy Griak Invitational (198) and second at the Lucian Rosa Invitational (59).

The team is led by NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year Amanda Montplaisir, who has finished third, first, and second in three competitions this season. However, this team prides itself on how devoted they are as a unit, and it shows in their teamwork.

“It’s extra special to be a part of a team, it becomes easier to work towards an end goal when you know you have a role on your team,” said Montplaisir. “It has been a long-time coming, and I feel like all of us have our individual goals that will lead us to our end goal of Nationals.”

The Mavericks possess runners who love being a part of a team, and it is easy to see why. With the exception of the Roy Griak Invitational, the Mavericks have had at least two runners finish top 10 in their races, including an incredible five runners finishing top eight in the Bob Waxlax Invitational.

The other Mavericks making a name for themselves this year include junior McKenna Thurston, sophomore Emily Cunningham, senior Mackenzie Gaherty, and sophomore Makayla Bishop.

“They each have their own piece of the puzzle that when you put them together, it clicks,” said Mavericks head coach Jen Blue. “They have been doing the little things, taking care of their bodies, progressing nicely, and if we keep doing what we are doing, good things are going to happen.”

Blue is in her 14th season at the helm of the Mavericks’ women’s cross country and has hit her stride as of late. In the 2021 season, the program finished fourth in the NSIC Championships, and eleventh in the NCAA Regionals. Blue said the group of women on this year’s has the potential to be the best team in Mavericks history.

“We have a really good team culture, we keep each other grounded and support each other through and through and good things have come so far,” said Thurston.

This group of runners is at the height of their game so far this season, with a second-place finish at the NSIC Championship in Wayne, Nebraska Sunday, the best ever by Minnesota State.

Header Photo: The team is led by NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year Amanda Montplaisir, who has finished third, first, and second in three competitions this season. (Courtesy of MSU Athletics)

