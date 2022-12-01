Letter to the Editor: Scholars Serving Time saved my life

Dear editor:

I’ve been very fortunate to have been selected to be in the Scholars Serving Time program. Because of this program I’ve changed my life in all aspects. I am a 41-year-old Native American from Rosebud, S.D. I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and I’ve learned some hard lessons. The first time I went to prison was in 2011 and have been in and out since. Before this program I carried a lot of anger, guilt and regret. I lived my life like I had nothing to lose. Since giving my all and my best to the SST program, I am living my life like I have something to lose, taking nothing for granted. This program has taught me to believe in myself. After I finish my associate’s degree I plan to further my education with my bachelor’s degree. I won’t be a statistic of recidivism any more. Thank you Minnesota State University, Mankato, for saving my life.

Humbly,

Rainbow Stoneman

