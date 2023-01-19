New art exhibition sweeps Conkling Gallery on campus

The Conkling Gallery opened a new art exhibition Jan. 11, titled “SWEEP.” The artists being featured are Linda Lopez and Matthew McConnell. Lopez is a first generation artist, whose abstract works explore everyday ideas through imagining and sculpting a vast range of emotions embedded in the mundane, everyday objects around us. McConnell is a master’s degree holder, with a history of solo exhibitions being held all across the world, including China, Australia and New Zealand.

Photos by Dylan Engel at dylan.engel@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...