Seeking to break the streak against St. Cloud State

Coming off a big win in last week’s matchup, Minnesota State hits the road for a Saturday matchup. They are yet again scheduled to take on an NSIC rival as they prepare to face Saint Cloud State.

Last weekend, the Mavericks jumped out to an early lead in a matchup with Southwest Minnesota. However, midway through the contest, the Mustangs took advantage after falling behind. Although the turning point was freshman, Caleb Meunier, pinning his opponent to give them a comeback victory, earning Head Coach, Jim Makovsky, his 300th win.

Currently sitting at 1-1 in the NSIC, they look to continue building momentum leading into the final months. However, their next opponent is one that will be the biggest challenge to climb.

The Huskies are a team that has constantly given the Mavericks trouble in the past. Since joining in 2010, the Mavericks have yet to beat the Huskies at home and on the road. Last season, the Huskies dominated the Mavericks 34-7, continuing a thirteen-game winning streak against them.

Entering this weekend’s matchup, the Huskies are certainly not flinching from the challenge. Ranked number three in all of Division II, the Huskies are red hot after defeating fellow NSIC opponent, Augustana, in a dominating 30-3 win.

Led by longtime Head Coach, Steve Costanzo, the group currently has six wrestlers who are in the top ten or higher in all of Division II, the most out of any school currently ranked within both the NSIC and Division II rankings.

However, out of everyone, the main person to watch out for is Redshirt Senior, Abner Romero. Hailing from Fresno, California, he is the reigning and defending champion at 174 pounds and currently is the highest-ranked member on the SCSU roster. All eyes will be on him as he looks to continue his dominance.

This contest is set to be a tale of David and Goliath, as rivals prepare to clash. The Mavericks seek to end a streak that still follows them to this day, while the Huskies look to prove that they are indeed the alpha of the division and conference.

Header Photo: MSU Wrestling team hopes to remain victorious as they head to St. Cloud State Saturday, Jan. 21 for their next dual. (Dylan Engel/The Reporter)

