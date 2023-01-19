Senior Spotlight: Emily Beckmann

Minnesota State, Mankato’s senior track star looks to continue her last season with the team on a high note.

Emily Beckmann has been running track for ten years now. She played volleyball and softball during her time at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School but found the greatest success in track and field.

Since coming to Mankato in 2018, she has since ran the 60m, 200m,400m, 600m and 800m. During the 2020 season, Beckmann competed in the Northern Sun Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 600m run. The following year, she competed in the 2021 Maverick Classic where she was able to break her personal records and record a 1:03.15 in the 400m dash.

“So far in this year’s season I have a good starting point in the 600m and I’m excited to see where that goes. My biggest goal is to run under 1:40 for the 600m this season,” Beckmann said.

So far this year, the Mavericks are starting off hot. MNSU has taken first during their first two opens here at Mankato. Beckmann and the team look to continue their success for the rest of the season.

Other than her personal goals for her races, Beckmann is just looking forward to spending her last months with the team.

“This year I am mainly just looking to make new memories with all the friends I have made on the team,” Beckmann said. “The energy here is amazing and I am excited to have one last season with everyone.”

Beckmann has learned many life lessons while being on the team, but her biggest takeaway while being a Maverick is to never give up on yourself.

“You’ve just got to keep going,” said Beckmann. “Never think you’re not good enough. I didn’t think I would be good enough but I stuck with it. Believe in yourself and you can do anything.”

She rolls with the punches and doesn’t give up. Beckmann reflected that her most memorable time as a Maverick was finishing a race with only one shoe on; a perfect example of perseverance.

“One time at SDSU during the 400m dash, someone cut me off and they slipped in the back of my shoe and I finished the race without one of my shoes,” said Beckmann.

In her free time, Beckmann and her roommates like to take her dog on hikes throughout Mankato. She frequently explores Rasmussen park and visits the buffalo and waterfalls at Minneopa State Park.

Beckmann is majoring in applied leadership with a minor in sports medicine. After graduation, she will look to become a flight attendant to satisfy her love for traveling. Beckmann hopes to travel as much as possible and see what the world offers.

You can catch Beckmann before she’s done at a series of meets held in Mankato over the next few months.

Write to Luke Jackson at Luke.Jackson2@mnsu.edu

Header Photo: Senior track star, Emily Beckmann, looking forward to making memories with her teammates during her last season at MSU. (Dylan Long/The Reporter)

