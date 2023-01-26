Tangling with Wolves and Dragons

With almost one month left in the season, it is do or die for Minnesota State wrestlers. After last Saturday’s blowout loss to Saint Cloud State, they are once again back on the road for a weekend doubleheader against NSIC opponents.

Their first stop is Aberdeen, S.D. to take on Northern State in a Friday night showdown. The last time these two squared off, the Mavs lost 30-13 and ended a 10-game winning streak against the Wolves. This year, the Wolves enter at 8-3 and currently ride a three-game winning streak. Currently ranked at 20th in the polls, they look to continue the momentum entering the final month.

While the loss lingers, Head Coach Jim Makovsky said they are not backing down from a challenge. It’s another matchup on the road and means nothing has or will change about their approach.

“It’s business as usual,” Makovsky said. “We’re not looking to get back on track, we need to stay on track. It goes back to fundamentals. If they’re better than us, they are going to beat us. We’ve got to be fundamentally sound and we’re still trying to work on that.”

Following their match against the Wolves, they are once again back on the road as they will face MSU Moorehead Saturday. While the Dragons currently ride a six-game losing streak, they are still a talented team. Last season the Mavs would dominate them with a final score of 41-6. However, this time they will have a target on their backs as the Dragons look to get revenge on them.

One of the key members of the Dragons to watch for is sophomore, Gunner Mogen. At 149 lbs the Velva N.D.-native has elevated himself after a 4-8 freshman year. A record of 12-8 may not be impressive to most, but it has led him to be a key member of the Dragons lineup.

With a weekend of action inching closer by the minute, it will certainly be telling for this group. With only one month left before the Super Regional, the Mavs need as much momentum going into the final stretch. However, Makovsky said he is only concerned about the now and focusing on the two games this weekend.

“We got to do the same things consistently. Northern and Moorhead both have veteran experienced teams,” Makovsky said. “Our team is still a bit on the younger side and trying to figure out where we need them at. Ultimately it is taking what we learned from Saint Cloud and executing it better this weekend and be consistent in training.”

