Senior spotlight: Trevor Moore

After hoopin’ in Houston, Minnesota State senior shooting guard, Trevor Moore, has taken his talents all across the country, now finishing off his collegiate career in Minnesota as a Maverick.

“I’m into trying new things and exploring new places,” said Moore. “Being from Houston, I don’t really get to experience winters. So one thing I wanted to experience in my college career was a brutal winter.”

Moore grew up in Houston, Texas with a close knit family, who got him into playing basketball at a young age.

“I started playing when I was nine,” said Moore. “Just being at the park, shooting around, I kind of just fell in love with it from there and it’s just been going on ever since.”

While attending high school at South Kent Prep in Connecticut, Moore was a solid player for their basketball team, averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists per game in the 2016-17 season.

After his time at South Kent, Moore started his collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati, playing in 69 games and was ranked No. 7 for best prospects of Connecticut in 2017. Following two seasons at Cincinnati, he made the jump to Morgan State University, recording a season high 27-point game during the 2020-21 campaign.

For his final collegiate season, Moore decided to head even further north and join the Mavericks, making some of the best memories of his career.

“Just love being around these guys everyday, man,” said Moore. “I’m the oldest on this team so it kinda put me in that big brother role. Everyday just coming in and watching these guys, putting smiles on their faces, that’s the biggest thing for me.”

Moore has made quite an impact on the Mavericks both on and off the court. This season, he averages 14.8 points per game, with a season high of 27 points against Minnesota Duluth in January.

Graduating in 2022, Moore chose his degree due to the freedom it offers.

“I graduated from Morgan State with a liberal arts degree and I chose that because I can go any which direction I want with it,” said Moore.

Nearing the end of this season, Moore has plans to start taking the first steps of playing professional ball.

“Hopefully, I’m gonna go overseas to play professionally and try to get my foot in the door,” said Moore. “Gotta stay ready.”

Outside of basketball, Moore spends a lot of time with family and makes music during his freetime. Before each game, he dedicates time to listen to all of his songs.

Moore has high hopes for the team as they head into the final weeks of the regular season.

“We’re in a good spot mentally and physically,” said Moore. “I think we’re putting the pieces together at the right time and heading in the right direction.”

Senior shooting guard, Trevor Moore, from Houston, Texas averages 14.8 points per game as his final collegiate season comes to an end.

