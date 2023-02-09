Women’s Swimming striving for third consecutive conference title

The Minnesota State Women’s Swimming and Diving team look to overcome the pressure and secure their third consecutive and fourth overall NSIC Championship this week in West Fargo, North Dakota.

While hoping to keep the streak alive, the four-day NSIC Championships began Wednesday and is taking place at the Hulbert Aquatic Center.

The Mavericks own a 7-1 record in dual action this season. Their only conference loss? To Augustana at the Augustana Invitational in November.

The past shows that Augustana proves to be the Mavericks’ biggest competitor. Freshman backstroke swimmer, Claudia Schwartz, explains the Mavericks’ determination to prove themselves at the tournament.

“Obviously, Augustana was our only conference loss this year, so, at the conference tournament this week, we have to put the work in and prove that we are the strongest team. Collectively, we feel great going into the tournament,” said Schwartz.

Last year, the Mavs finished 18th in the nation at the NCAA tournament. They plan to do even better this year.

“We are expecting a lot of personal bests at the tournament this week. We should do well in every event, the team has high hopes. We have put in the work this season so if we show our resiliency, we should come out on top,” said Schwartz.

With a great conference tournament, it will set the Mavericks up for a great NCAA appearance.

Looking to make a big splash at the tournament is sophomore Sydney Hanson, who dives both the one meter and three meter events. This season, she has been named the NSIC diver of the week three times. She placed 17th in the 3 meter dive last year.

The prelims begin at 10:00 a.m. each day, with the finals set to follow at 5:30 p.m. The prelims for the 1-meter diving event will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. with prelims for the 3-meter diving event set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

