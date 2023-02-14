Rihanna stuns the Super Bowl

The NFL no longer stands for the National Football League; it stands for National Fenty League. In her first live performance since 2018, pop-superstar Rihanna took to State Farm Stadium to perform in the Super Bowl LVII half-time show.

Cutting right after commercials, Rihanna stared down the lens as she donned a red track-suit, making for a bold return. Levitating above the crowd, she opened the show chanting her 2015 single “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

Knowing a 13-minute performance wouldn’t be enough to fit her impressive music career, she transitioned into a mashup of two iconic pop songs, “Where Have You Been” and “Only Girl in the World.” Later, Rihanna gave way to “We Found Love” with background vocals and beats of famed sexy song “S&M.”

Dropping to the ground, Rihanna “worked” her way down the flaming red runway followed by her masquerade of marshmallow-like backup dancers to “Work” and “Wild Thoughts.”

Taking a makeup break mid-performance, as only Rihanna can do, she continued with hits such as “Run this Town” and “Umbrella.” To close the show, Rihanna once again was lifted on a platform as she belted out “Diamonds” to a crowd of fans waving phone flashlights and an array of shining fireworks.

With such an incredible music background, Rihanna’s vocals took the center stage.

While the singer herself kept simple choreography, her dancers brought the electric, fun and at times, sensual moves. The contrast of Rihanna’s bright red outfit against the white lights and puffy sweatsuits let the audience know who was running the show.

It just goes to show that no flashy moves, costume changes or obscure setting need to be done to solidify a powerful performance.

Since her 2016 album “Anti,” Rihanna has kept quite a busy profile despite her absence in the music scene. Beyond expanding her Fenty Beauty, Rihanna dropped her successful, body-inclusive lingerie line Savage X Fenty back in 2017. Since then the brand has expanded into lounge wear, sports wear and even earned her a Primetime Emmy for one of four shows the singer created to showcase her fashion line.

And for fans looking to see a new album, they’ll have to wait. Speculations started spinning out seconds after the show began if the singer was pregnant with her second child as viewers noticed a baby bump. Rolling Stone later reported Rihanna’s reps confirmed the rumors were true. A bold debut back on the scene, Rihanna never fails to impress fans nor let them forget her massive presence.

Header Photo: Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press)

Write to Emma Johnson at emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

