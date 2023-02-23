Reflecting on the pandemic for advice about upcoming blizzard 

As I walked into the local Aldi Monday afternoon, hurdles of Minnesotans scavenged through the shelves, hoping to prepare for the upcoming blizzard. The shelves were growing more bare by the second. Through the commotion, I grabbed a few heaping loads of frozen food and made my nearly impossible exit.

Millions of people across 22 states were alerted of the potentially historic snowfalls to occur Tuesday morning until Thursday evening. The storm will stretch from the West coast to the New England coast, hitting Minnesota hard on its route. This blizzard could become part of the top three all-time snowfall events for Minnesota in recorded history.

Coming from someone who has lived in this snowy state since 2001, a blizzard-related weather alert does not typically surprise me. Minnesota has a history with planning a storm with none to follow, or quite the opposite: a spontaneous, heavy snowfall without warning. However, the expected numbers are quite nerve wracking.

The sudden alerts of a stay-at-home order presumably send shivers down the spines of many, who feel nauseated from hearing those words prior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody wants to put their lives on pause, whether from a hurdling snowfall or a highly contagious virus.

Busy bodies have a difficult time conforming to an at-home lifestyle. After experiencing the chaos of the pandemic, I noticed quite a few similarities between the two topics. When someone has been accustomed to leaving the house for the majority of the day, they tend to go overboard when they are staying home safe. From their logic, it is better to over-prepare than under-prepare.

As long as you have the basis of your everyday essentials, there is no need to worry about entering survival-mode. There are also delivery options for those who might not be prepared at all, such as Doordash or UberEats.

From what the lengthy pandemic days taught us, there are various ways you can stay busy when the outside world is a risky venture. In many cases, you can virtualize the work you do on a regular day. Minnesota State offers remote learning during these scenarios. Though this might not be ideal, it is doable for the time being.

Maintaining productivity and catching up on schoolwork is crucial during times like this. There is a lack of structure that takes place when you are not in your work setting, but putting together a space in your house that is intended for doing work is a notable tip.

It is best to lay low and remain under a safe space during these hazardous conditions. Make sure to bundle up and stay indoors. Unless you are a snowplow driver. In that case, you should prepare for a strenuous next few work days.

MSU will move remote Wednesday, and the rest of the week remains undetermined.

Write to Mercedes Kauphusman at mercedes.kauphusman@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...