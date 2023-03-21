Iyaz and Nur-D set to perform at spring concert

Following the 2022 concert with Tai Verdes, the Student Events Team announced Monday that singers Iyaz and Nur-D were selected to be the spring concert artists. The concert will be from 8-9:30 p.m. in the CSU Ballroom on April 11.

Iyaz broke out into the music scene with the wildly popular single “Replay.” Other popular songs of his include “Solo,” “Pretty Girls” and “ Long Way Home.” Iyaz also made a guest appearance on the fourth season of “Hannah Montana” and created a song with Miley Cyrus which debuted on the “Hannah Montana Forever” soundtrack. While Iyaz’s main genre is smooth reggae, he has collaborated with both Snoop Dogg and Charice.

Joining Iyaz is Minnesota hip-hop artist Nur-D who has headlined alongside Ludacris, Tyler The Creator and The Wu Tang Clan. According to Nur-D’s bio, he has “the soulful sounds of Bruno Mars or Childish Gambino and the poweful energy of Lizzo.”Nur-D’s most famous album is “Chicago Avenue” which released in 2020. Following the death of George Floyd, the hip-hop and rap album covers the wide range of emotions the world experienced afterward such as anger, grief and the demand for justice.

Students tickets are free, alumni (in the last five years) tickets are $5 and public tickets are $15. VIP tickets, (which include early access, signed poster and a group picture) are $15 for students and $30 for the public. Students may only receive one student ticket per Mav Card for themselves and one friend. Tickets are unlimited to the public. Students can either pick up tickets in person at the Student Activities front desk or register to get them online at mnsuevents.com.

Write to Emma Johnson at emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

