Senior spotlight: Sydney Nielsen

Hoping to be a voice in sports for the younger female generation, senior Minnesota State softball player Sydney Nielsen looks to remain in the sports industry. After her final softball season, she plans to major in sports management to help develop young athletes’ athletic abilities.

“Sports are a driving factor in our society, it’s the new social environment for our generation,” said Nielsen. “Within sports, females are the minority, so allowing myself to represent sports outside of softball is a driving factor for me.”

Nielsen grew up in Marion, Iowa, surrounded by a world of baseball and softball.

“My father played baseball and my brother played baseball in college as well,” said Nielsen. “My brothers are my biggest role models, so playing softball and baseball was always involved.”

As a two-sport athlete during her time at Marion High School, Nielsen was a four-time letterwinner for both the school’s basketball and softball teams. As a guard, she helped lead her basketball team to three conference championships. She set many school records in softball with 10 home runs, 48 RBI and bat .508 in her sophomore season.

After high school, Nielsen decided to continue her athletic career in softball. Choosing where to play in college was an easy decision for her.

“Being a Maverick is a dream come true, coming to Minnesota State for a visit I knew right away this was going to be my home for the next 4 years,” said Nielsen. “Coaches and players were so welcoming, and I knew it would be the best fit for me.”

Nielsen has compiled impressive stats during her time at MSU thus far. In her 2022 season, she played in 50 games and batted .348, with six home runs and 26 RBI. She also found herself putting together an 11-game hitting streak, was named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team and owned a .995 fielding percentage.

For Nielsen, being a part of the Maverick softball team has been so much more than simply playing the sport.

“This program has built me to be the person I am today. It has allowed me to embrace my role as a female college-athlete while using my voice to motivate the younger generations beneath me,” said Nielsen.

As her final season of softball has begun, Nielsen said that she has a different mentality as a senior.

“As a senior, my mindset this year is to enjoy every moment I get with my coaches and teammates. These last 4 years have flown by, so taking time for granted can be easy,” said Nielsen. “After experiencing my season being canceled from COVID, I know how quickly a season can be ripped away, so I’m not taking anything for granted and enjoying the moment.”

Header Photo: Senior softball player Sydney Nielsen hopes to stay in the sports industry after graduation. (Photo courtesy of Sydney Nielsen)

Write to Ali Reed at alicia.reed@mnsu.edu

