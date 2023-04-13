Seasonal Happiness

Minnesota natives know the highs and lows of the spring season. In the land of 10,000 lakes, shoveling your driveway from the blizzard on Sunday is not uncommon, then laying out at the beach on Thursday. Like many northern states, the brutal six-month-long winters can take a toll on you and your mental health.

The minimal hours of sunlight between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the blue-toned filter cast almost everywhere can surely start bringing your spirits down after the first couple of months. However, as the sun has started to shine more and the grass peaking through, it is finally starting to feel like spring. Although Minnesota’s spring is as indecisive as a kid in a candy shop, you can’t help but appreciate the four seasons.

Remembering to take a break once in a while and enjoy the outdoors is a luxury that we as students often times take for granted. Being able to walk out of your apartment and not being knee-deep in a pile of slush is something we regularly forget about.

Walking outside is a great tool to grab a whiff of fresh air and clear your mind. It is scientifically proven that exercise mixed with nature is a recipe for happiness and the release of endorphins. Especially when you pair that with being able to socialize with your friends, it is hard to be sad when you are surrounded by so much light and warmth.

Spring is also a time that symbolizes new beginnings. Not only with mother nature but with graduation just around the corner. Nationwide many students are gearing up to walk across that stage and receive their diplomas. This time of year many students start to see the light at the end of the tunnel of their academic career. We as students have so much to look forward to as this week marks week 14 of the spring semester.

Although this is a crazy time as students are starting to wave goodbye to their time at college, we cannot forget that many of us still have to focus on our academics and graduate in order to move on to the plans we have made. Springtime is a time when we can embrace new adventures and say goodbye to the cold winter.

So go on a hike with a friend, go hammocking between some trees and enjoy an ice cream cone outside. We as students should take advantage of this weather because guess what? It is supposed to snow on Sunday.

