Spring into better weather 

The reason why Minnesotans are so nice is because we are humbled. Let me explain.

For the past several months, my morning routine looked something like this: opening my blinds to my gorgeous view of dirty, stacked up snow, lathering my pale, dry skin with moisturizer, ruining my outfit with a huge winter coat, scraping off my car windows while the wind stings my eyes, and driving to work in my tiny Nissan, white-knuckled and contemplating if my minimum wage job is worth risking my life.

I repeated this routine for what felt like an eternity. After all, Minnesota’s winter is like that one 30-year-old you know who still lives with their parents; you can’t force it to leave, but you really want it to.

However, this week was different. When I opened my blinds I could see grass and sky. The first ray of sunlight that touched my skin knew how long I had been deprived of a high UV, and I’m starting to roast like a marshmallow. I no longer have to worry about finding a jacket that will match my outfit, and my sunroof can finally roll open while music blasts through my speakers. I shed that crispy, flaky layer of skin that keeps me warm during the winter and I finally feel free.

To me, spring is that distant relative you see once a year who gives the best hugs and always brings gifts. Spring hugs you like a warm blanket and reminds you that living here isn’t always terrible.

Anywhere you walk in public, you’ll likely run into a fellow Minnesotan saying something along the lines of, “How about this weather, eh?” The shared bond over the excitement of spring is something a lot of other places will never understand. Sunshine and melting snow is like rain in a desert. All the critters come out of their hidden crevices, finally refreshed and rejuvenated, and ready to socialize.

Minnesotans are so nice because we know struggle. We know that feeling of disappointment when big plans are ruined because the roads are too dangerous. We understand that heightened level of panic when your car isn’t starting, but you’re already running late for work. We also know the physical pain of shoveling a driveway, back crunching and face stinging.

However, for the next six months, these feelings will subside. We can finally breathe fresh air and simply enough, get outside. That warm air is temporary, and it’s so important to take advantage of it. I encourage the entire population of the midwest to dig out their skimpiest pair of shorts, run to the nearest liquor store and buy a pack of cold ones (If you’re of age, of course. But if you aren’t, your secret’s safe with me), and enjoy this beautiful weather.

Header Photo: Now that spring has sprung, many students are opting to do their homework outside, where the sun is shining. (Lilly Anderson/The Reporter)

