‘Bans off our bodies’ Students host healthcare rights rally

Chants of “end abortion stigma” and “f–k courts and legislators; we are not incubators” rang out through the CSU mall as students gathered to protest abortion rights.

The rally was held to raise awareness of the Supreme Court’s decision to ban Mifepristone, a drug used to block progesterone, a hormone needed to carry a pregnancy to term. Combined with another medicine, misoprostol, it can end a pregnancy through the first 70 days since the last menstrual period.

Students wore green to honor reproductive justice and listened to information about the potential ban. Members from Gen Action, a group run through Planned Parenthood, spoke on student testimonies on the usefulness of the drug.

Sophomore Avalon Luehman said while it was intimidating for her to speak in front of others, it was important for her to fight for what she knew was right.

“I was scared to go up there, but there are people out there who are going to be way more scared when they are forced into pregnancies. This could affect me, my friends and my family,” Luehman said. “This is a really important issue and going to affect everybody one day.”

Sophomore Deyton Drost said Mifepristone isn’t just used for abortions.

“People that are having miscarriages use this pill as well. They still have to be able to access it to have a safe miscarriage,” Drost said.

In the middle of a sea of red states, Minnesota has become a safe state where abortion has been legal. Junior Faith Jameson said she feels proud to live in a state where healthcare is easily accessible.

“(Gov. Tim) Walz has made an effort to show that he is in support of abortion. I’m happy to live in a safe state and I’m happy that other people can come here and get an abortion and I never want that to change,” Jameson said.

Jameson said the group demanded continued access to Mifepristone and continued coverage of abortion — medical and surgical — under state insurance.

“We demand continued protections for abortion providers and out of state patients. We demand reproductive justice for all the right to have a child, the right to not have a child and the right to parent children in a safe and healthy environment,” Jameson said. “We demand health care for all. We don’t have reproductive reproductive justice until all people can access health care.”

After noticing a group of students wearing “Let’s Go Brandon” shirts watching from in front of Armstrong Hall, political science professor Eiji Kawabata said getting involved in conflict in “constructive, not destructive” ways helps advocate for differences in democracy.

“At least they paid attention. They could have walked on by,” Kawabata said. “It’s a big difference.”

Jameson said the best way to learn more about reproductive justice and rights is to educate themselves as much as possible and listen to those who are willing to share their stories.

“If you know someone in your life who’s passionate about this, just sitting down and having a conversation and listening to people’s stories is such a good way to learn,” Jameson said. “If you know someone who has a personal abortion story and wants to share it with you, just sit there and listen.”

The Supreme Court is waiting until Friday to make a decision on whether the Food and Drug Administration will be approved.

Header photo: Students stood on the CSU Mall lawn and protested to passerby in order to raise awareness of the Supreme Court’s decision to potentially ban Mifepristone, a drug used to aid in abortions and miscarriages. (Lilly Anderson/The Reporter)

Write to Emma Johnson at emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

