Goodbye, but like, not really

Saying goodbye to the Reporter? Well, I didn’t really prepare myself for this one. Though, I probably should have because writing this goodbye letter is already not going well.

Although I just started here a year ago, I have made some of the best memories with some of the best people. Everyone has taught me so much and I feel like I have a second family. I feel like I have somewhere I belong, somewhere I know everyone has my back.

To show my love and appreciation for you goofy kids, I’m gonna leave you all with some words. Except Emma decided to limit my love to 750 words, so let me know if any of you want the extended version.

Let’s begin with my ad rep team, since that’s where I began here.

Mia: You are one of the most positive people ever and your energy is so infectious. Thank you for always being there to talk to me whenever I need. I’m really going to miss our therapy sessions.

Sam: My reg ish buddy! I’m so proud of you and how far you’ve come. You are the perfect person to take on a leadership role; you’re gonna do such great things. Gonna miss talking your ear off and bugging you while you’re trying to work.

Dom: Never did I think that I would ever have the opportunity to grow as close with you as I did. I know we didn’t talk much in high school, but I’m so glad we were given the opportunity to here, because I found a friend that matches my energy 100%. I’m gonna miss bumpin’ noggins with you. Text me if you ever need your back cracked.

Jane and Dana: Thank you guys for putting in so much time and effort to ensure we create successful papers. Thank you for supporting me through one of the hardest times in my life. We would all be so lost without you two.

Now, onto my writers…

Char: Thank you for being someone I could count on. You were almost always the first one to get your story in. I love your enthusiasm! But, please just steer clear of the word “against.”

Buelow Bros: Reading and editing your stories was always a joy. While I interacted with you two the least, and your meeting attendance was non-existent, you both are such strong writers and I appreciate the dedication you had to Maverick Hockey.

Mo: *Gasp* you’re kidding me! The newest addition to my sports crew. I have never seen someone improve and learn so much in such little time. Thank you for always telling me it’s gonna be okay and laughing at my stupid noises. I feel like I’ve known you my whole life. I’m still kinda salty about the Minecraft comments, but we’ll save that for another time.

Lukey: The chillest dude I know. You are so talented and going to go so far in life. Thanks for bonding with me and sharing my love for knowledge. You make me proud to be a nerd. I promise I’ll watch the new Batman so soon! Though, I’ll probably be around, so you can just keep reminding me.

Hayden: My successor. I have no idea why they picked you to be the next sports editor. There is no way you can live up to my greatness. Just kidding, hehe. There is no one more suited for this position than you. You have been my rock through everything and I can’t thank you enough for that. Your ambition, drive and willingness to learn is so inspiring. I am so proud of you and how far you’ve come. I can’t wait to be there for all of the amazing things you do in life. Skol.

My editorial staff,

Dylan: Thank you for showing me the importance of taking my job seriously. You always put your everything into your work and I admire that. Also, thank you for always supporting me and laughing at my jokes, even when they’re not that funny. Good luck in Sioux Falls, you’re gonna be huge one day.

Joey: AHHHHH! I am so glad I met you. Being goofy with you is one of my favorite things in the world. Thank you for always keeping things light hearted and fun. I’m gonna miss you making fun of me and judging me 24/7. My rap partner forever. I love you, my baby. Stay in touch, we’ll be working together again soon enough.

Emma: My girl. Becoming close with you was one of the best things to ever happen to me. You are one of the most genuine and caring people I have ever met. You have such talent and are going to be the perfect editor in chief next year. Our friendship and inside jokes will last forever. Sorry, this isn’t really goodbye. You’re stuck with me.

Julia: You are the best boss I could have ever asked for. You constantly pushed all of us to do our best, but never acted for a second like you were better than us. I’m gonna miss your sick bars at production nights. You’re gonna be the best news anchor I ever did see. Please come back to Mankato and visit.

Robbie: My man. My go to. My biggest supporter. Thank you times a million for all of your help this year. Your support has gone such a long way for me. You have shown me what it means to be a writer. Thank you for ALWAYS having my back. I will be sure to stay in touch.

Well, I wish I could say more but I’m definitely over the max word count. All I can say to everyone is thank you so much. The Reporter has hands down been the highlight of my college years, and that is thanks to each and every one of you.

Technically, I’m not actually saying goodbye because I’ll still be here in Kato, but I really am gonna miss working with you all.

Much love, always.

Ali Reed

(Courtesy of Ali Reed)

Write to Ali Reed at alicia.reed@mnsu.edu

