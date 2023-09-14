Cross country will be running with cows

​​Not really though.

The cross country team will be taking their talents to Northfield, Minn. Saturday to participate in the “Running of the Cows,” hosted by Carleton College.

The Knights will host the meet at the site of the 2023 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships and the 2024 NCAA North Regional Championships at Bill Huyck Championship Cross Country Course.

The race begins at 10:30 a.m. with the men’s 8k, followed by the women’s 6k. The top 25 collegiate finishers in each race will receive t-shirts.

Participating teams include Augsburg, Bethany Lutheran, Bethel, Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus, Hamline, Macalester, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Morris, Northland, Saint Benedict, Saint John’s, Saint Mary’s, St. Catherine, St. Scholastica, UW-La Crosse, UW-Superior and Viterbo.

Live results will be available via Wayzata Results.

