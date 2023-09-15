Shooting occurs near MSU campus

Law enforcement responded to a shooting near campus early Friday morning.

According to the Mankato Free Press, a 25-year-old woman was shot at the AmericInn on Stadium Road around 7:30 a.m. She received a non-threatening leg wound and was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

A Star Alert message and email went out to students shortly before 9 a.m, notifying students about the shooting. Currently, there is no threat to the campus community.

The message encouraged students to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious incidents to police or campus security.

