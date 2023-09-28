The importance of staying true to yourself

In college, we are faced with a lot of different people from different places, cultures, ethnicities, religions, social groups. The differences in people we meet, befriend or work with can be completely different than what we are used to.

But even with all of the changes happening around us, it is crucial that we stay true to ourselves and our core values.

Part of the reason college is such an exciting opportunity is to see what else is out there in the world. Some of us are used to seeing all of these differences, and some of us aren’t. While you embark on this journey, take in all of the new experiences and opportunities, but don’t lose sight of your goals and things you hold close.

No one knows you better than you. Being true to yourself will become your guide to living a life for yourself. Taking in the opinions of others can be beneficial, but when it comes down to it, your opinion is the most important. If you are struggling to make a big decision, the opinions of others may sway you one way or another, but the only way you will look back on that decision without regret is if you feel strongly about it or make the decision yourself. Good or bad, you made the choice, and you knew in that moment that you were taking the risk or making that your reality.

No one can be you, better than you. Being your true self, whatever that is will lead you to live a happier life, surrounded by people that you have earned. You will attract people who make a positive difference in your life, and more than likely, your minds will be similar and your aspirations will line up.

Your purpose will become clear. A lot of times, we come into college with so many questions and so much fog clouding our vision for the future. But to understand that it’s a marathon and not a sprint and that the only way to finish is to go at your own pace will lead you to that finish line, no matter how long it takes. The more you listen to yourself, the more you will be naturally guided to where you are meant to be in life. Trust in yourself and all the things you have been through, and you will fully live every step along the way of your life’s mission.

No matter who you are or where you come from, you are accepted and you are welcome. To fully trust and believe in yourself is to truly embrace the life you are living in. Let life run its course, and you will end up where you were meant to be.

