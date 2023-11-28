“Barbie Land” takes over CSU Ballroom

On Nov. 16 the “The Barbie Movie” was shown at the Ostrander Auditorium. Alongside free admission, attendees were encouraged to dress in pink for a chance to win a $50 prize in a raffle held at the end of the movie.

Eyuel Gezahegn, a member of the Student Events Team, said “We wanted to have the movie where we could have an interactive event with other students. Normally we would have a movie, just a random movie, but when it comes to ‘Barbie,’ we just wanted to have something that was interactive, something that people cared about. So that’s why we chose ‘Barbie.’”

“The Barbie Movie” was released this summer, and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film follows Barbie and Ken as they leave their perfect world to venture into the human world. “Barbie” is the highest grossing film from a female director.

Gezahegn also said “The time was really weird, people don’t really turn out for events at the end of the semester, as opposed to the beginning of the semester where everybody’s just trying to move, and it’s getting cold outside so nobody wants to leave their house. But, the turnout was nice, there was a lot of people (103). We envisioned everybody wearing pink, and that actually happened, people were wearing pink, like at least 75% of people were in pink, so, that was nice.

“We do have events, normally at the beginning of the semester, but, this just turned out to be at the end. But we do have about four, when it comes to the Stomper Cinema, but the Student Events Team as a whole, has about sixteen, seventeen events.” While the next on-campus film will be in the Spring, be sure to keep an eye out for more events held by the Student Events Team. If you want to see more of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, check out some other films they were in, such as “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Notebook,” and “Blade Runner 2049.”

Header Photo: The Student Events Team welcomed Mavericks to the showing of “Barbie” Nov. 16, with a chance to win a $50 prize. (Nate Tilahun/The Reporter)

