Takeaways from the Chiefs win in Super Bowl 58

After a thrilling Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers that saw the Chiefs outlast the 49ers in overtime, here are three takeaways from the game.

Never a doubt

When the Chiefs got the ball back with less than two minutes to go in the game and when they got the ball after the 49ers kicked a field goal in overtime, was there ever really a doubt that Patrick Mahomes was going to march down the field and at least tie the game? At the end of regulation he almost got them the game-winning score, but in overtime, the clock struck midnight on the Niners.

After watching Tom Brady for all those years, I never thought there would be another quarterback that would have the inevitability of coming through in big moments that he did. Mahomes now has that. I felt like he already did, but this championship run solidified it.

This was supposed to be the year that the teams in the AFC took advantage of the Chiefs’ offensive struggles. There will not be a worse offense in the Andy Reid and Mahomes era. They led the league in dropped passes, had poor play from both of their offensive tackles and Travis Kelce was battling injuries throughout the season and looked as though he had lost a step before turning it on for the postseason.

The thing that people kept on underestimating about the Chiefs all season long was just how great their defense is. In the regular season, the Chiefs’ defense ranked second in opponents’ points per game, fifth in opponents’ yards per game and second in opponents’ points per play. They also became the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to never concede 28 or more points throughout the season, including the playoffs.

Two years ago, they shocked the NFL world after they traded arguably the best wide receiver in the league Tyreek Hill. They were able to rebuild that defense thanks in part to the trade capital they got for Hill, and two years later they are a dynasty.

Brock Purdy’s composure

It seems that it is pretty difficult to have a rational conversation when it comes to Brock Purdy. People either think he is the second coming of Joe Montana or Drew Brees, and if you offer some pushback to the rush to anoint him as one of the games’ best, you’re deemed a hater.

Because I happen to be in the camp that believes he is a good player that is elevated by his coach and great teammates, I guess that puts me in category two of the Purdy debate.

Nonetheless, I was very impressed with Purdy’s composure throughout the game. I wouldn’t classify his performance as incredible in any way, but he was pretty good. He completed 23 of 38 passes, for 255 yards and one touchdown.

One of the reasons I thought that the Chiefs would win the game was because I thought that Purdy would make a few crippling mistakes. He didn’t do that.

We saw him help the Niners make comebacks against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions earlier in the playoffs, so we know he has intangibles. Although it didn’t lead to victory, it was impressive seeing him make some plays after escaping pressure, and not costing his team. His mobility is something that has added a new dynamic to this offense that it never had with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Big thumbs up on the new overtime rules

This was the first time that a playoff game has gone to overtime since the rule change that was put in place after the incredible Divisional Round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs two years ago.

Prior to the rule change, if a team got the ball first and scored a touchdown, they won. If they scored a field goal, then the other team would get a chance to tie or win. Now no matter what, both teams are guaranteed at least one possession. In the Super Bowl, the Niners decided to receive the ball first and they went and scored a field goal. We know how that turned out. That decision has led to a lot of debate as to whether that was the right decision. Regardless of if it was the right or wrong decision, the rule change has made overtime a much better viewing experience.

