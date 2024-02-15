Women’s hockey set to take on Bemidji State at home 

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team is back at home again to face the Bemidji State Beavers after being swept by No. 1 ranked Ohio State at home last weekend.

The Mavericks have not been on a great run of form recently, having lost nine games in a row and being swept by the top four teams in the conference (WCHA).

“When you’re playing the top team in the nation, it needs to be a 60-minute effort,” stated head coach John Harrington when asked about Ohio State scoring six straight goals. “That is something we can learn from in this game and apply it to our efforts against Bemidji State.”

The last time the Mavs and Beavers met, it was not disappointing, as they split the series in two thrilling overtime games in Bemidji.

The Mavs currently sit with a 10-21-0 overall record and a 4-20-0 conference record. This puts them at sixth in the WCHA, with 13 points.

The Beavers currently hold a 4-24-2 overall record and a 3-20-1 conference record. Which places them seventh in the WCHA, with 17 points.

The Beavers have been on a bad run as well recently losing nine of their last 11 games. They are currently on a four-game losing streak.

The Mavs will look again to their elite trio of Syndey Langseth, Jamie Nelson and Whitney Tuttle, who are the Only Maverick players to accumulate over 20 points. All three players have combined for 74 total points on the season.

The Gazdik duo (JuliAnna and Jenessa Gazdik) will be ones to keep an eye out for on defense for the Mavs, as they have both combined for 99 total blocks this season. Which has proven to be a dynamic defensive duo.

Saturday’s game will be senior night. The Mavs will recognize six seniors and graduate students.

The Mavs will recognize seniors Syndey Langseth, Jamie Nelson and Madison Mashuga, along with Graduate Students Charlotte Akervik, Kennedy Bobyck and Lyndsey Howard.

The Beavers have not closed out the season well. They have given up 37 goals against Wisconisn and Ohio State. Despite that, they still lead the WCHA in blocks, averaging 17.90 blocks per a game. The Mavs sit in second averaging 13.32 blocks.

The Beavers will look to Taylor Nelson and Hailey Armstrong to put up strong showings for them, as both players have combined for 16 goals on the season thus far.

The Beavers goaltender Eva Filippova will be one to watch out for as she has come up huge for the Beavers this season.

Filippova is coming off a great month in January where she won rookie of the week at the end of the month for her performances.

Filippova holds a 0.891 save percentage, and is responsible for all four of the Beavers’ wins this season, and holds their only shutout this season.

The Mavs will look to snap their nine-game losing streak dating back to January 13th.This weekend’s games will be held at the Mayo Clinic HSEC at 6:00 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Header Photo: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team is set to take on Bemidji State this weekend to try to end their nine-game losing streak. (Courtesy Maverick Athletics)

Write to Ahmed Hassan at ahmed.hassan.4@mnsu.edu

