European football power rankings

With the UEFA Champions League round of 16 getting underway, and the title races around Europe becoming tight. It’s officially time to rank Europe’s top eight in form football teams currently.

8. Galatasaray

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last two league games ever since they were eliminated from the Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray sit on top of the league with 78 points, making them a force to reckon with after their 6-1 battering of Caykur Rizespor.

7. PSG

PSG have drawn their last three games, and are nowhere near the team that they were last year, but they sit a top Ligue 1 with 56 points, 10 above Brest in second.

PSG’s dominant display over Real Sociedad in the Champions League round of 16 was a sign that this team is here to play.

6. Real Madrid

The Spanish Giants have been nothing short of dominant this season, and won their last league game against Celta Vigo 4-0. Madrid were not at their best against Leipzig, but advanced to the quarter finals of the Champions league.

Madrid sit comfortably at the top of the league, but the Spanish giants need to play better football if they intend to make another run in the Champions League.

5. Manchester City

Manchester City have won three of their last five league games, which places them third in the Premier League with 63 points. Manchester City were lucky to gain a point against Liverpool who outplayed them in their 1-1 draw.

City took care of Coppenhagen, beating them 3-1 to advance to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

4. Arsenal

Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier league, tied with Liverpool with 64 points, but lead on goal difference.

Arsenal are coming off of a 2-1 win against Brentford and a 6-0 battering of Sheffield United.

They still have their work cut out for them against Porto, who they face in the second leg of the Champions League down 1-0.

3. Bayer Leverkusen

They remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga, and are in first place with 67 points, 10 clear of the top.

Leverkusen have won their past five games, and show no signs of slowing down.

2. Liverpool

Liverpool are tied with Arsenal in the Premier League on points, but sit in second place due to goal difference.

Liverpool looked great against Man City, and seemed as if they’d find a way to win, but a controversial call at the end caused them to drop points.

Liverpool have been playing wonderful football, and will look to take that momentum into the second leg against Sparta to finish them off in the Europa League.

1. Inter

They’re 16 points clear at the top, and have won their last 10 games. They lead Atletico Madrid on aggregate going into the second leg of the Champions League.

Inter have been playing the best football, and the Italian giants are the real deal. They’ve taken control of Serie A, and are in a prime position in the Champions League to make the run.

Header Photo: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk reacts during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Dave Shopland /The Associated Press)

Write to Ahmed Hassan at ahmed.hassan.4@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...