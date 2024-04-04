Research month offers chances to check out student, faculty projects

The month of April is Research Month for MSU. So there will be various events related to the month. These will focus on spreading awareness for the research conducted by students, staff and faculty.

Interim Associate Vice President for Research Teresa Wallace organized the events. She collaborated with a team that started the program four years ago.

The month is an opportunity for students and faculty to highlight the research using different forms.

“It shows the tremendous work students do here on campus. Often the research they engage in is very relevant to topics that will expand our knowledge in certain areas of importance whether to contribute to a broader discipline topic or to a community problem,” Wallace mentioned.

Various events in undergraduate, graduate and faculty research will take place throughout the month. On April 18, as part of the Undergraduate Research, the 2024 Undergraduate Research Symposium will be held in the CSU. This event will showcase different presentations from undergraduate research, scholarly and creative activities.

As for graduate research, multiple presentations of projects are expected for the Spring 2024 Graduate Student Master Thesis Defense. The 50th annual Douglas R. Moore Faculty Research Lecture was showcased on Monday, kickstarting Research Month.

There are several opportunities for students to get involved, with the number of events expected.

Wallace said graduate students shared posters at the kick-off poster session Mondayand several did so.

“This was the first time we held the event and we were pleased with the showing,” she said. “We hope it will continue to expand in the future.”

Students are encouraged to take part in the research month. It is the best time of the year to work together and allow the work to take the center stage and get students and faculties names out there.

“It truly provides experience in the investigative process that can build skills in inquiry and problem solving that applies to most opportunities whether in further higher education or the workforce,” Wallace said. “Often it leads to significant relationships with faculty and other students. And builds knowledge that is acquired in a more hands-on way.”

Write to Biruk Mengesha at biruk.mengesha@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...