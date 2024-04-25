The only 2024 NFL mock draft you will ever need

Welcome to the most accurate mock draft written by two washed up Braham football players. In this mock draft, we will pretend like we are NFL quality scouts and general managers, taking turns drafting this season’s top college football players. Michael will begin the draft with pick no. 1, and then pick for all of the odd numbered teams. Hayden will take all of the even numbered teams.

Last year, we did not include trades in our mock draft, but this year, we feel a bit more confident and have included some trades. In some scenarios, it just makes more sense. So, without further ado, please sit back, relax and read up on everything you might need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pick 1: Chicago Bears, QB Caleb Williams, USC

This pick has been decided since the 2023 Heisman race, and now Chicago has secured the right to draft Caleb Williams, who might be the most hyped prospect since Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 Draft. The first player to draw comparisons to those of Mahomes and Rodgers, Williams definitely has huge expectations. If he pans out, Chicago will become a serious contender for years to come. Is he talented enough to paint his nails? Time will tell.

Pick 2: Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

The Commanders will take a QB at this spot: the question is which one? In my opinion, Drake Maye is the second-best quarterback in the draft, but NFL scouts do not see it that way. I guess that’s why I am not one. However, Jayden Daniels is fresh off of a Heisman trophy that has shot his value through the roof and projects him as a dual-threat, high upside guy worthy of the second pick. Plus, I can’t really imagine Drake Maye in a Commanders uniform, it feels weird.

Pick 3: Minnesota Vikings (Via NE): QB Drake Maye, UNC

There has been no shortage of rumors of the Vikings front office attempting to trade up to secure the future franchise quarterback (the first since Tarkenton). After throwing for 4,321 yards, 38 Touchdowns, and adding another 700 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground at just the age of 20, he had a bit of a stepback year at the age of 21, but he has a lot of time to work on his mechanics. If Drake Maye is still on the board at 3, the Vikings almost have no choice but to trade up. It would likely take nos. 11, 23 and a future first among maybe more.

Pick 4: Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Shocker. The Cardinals, who have Michael Wilson slotted in as their WR1, take the best receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson. At the collegiate level, he was unguardable, catching touchdowns while wearing an Apple Watch. At the pro level, he projects to be a contested catch monster that is also very refined in his route-running, similar to AJ Green. Easiest pick in the draft if he falls here.

Pick 5: Los Angeles Chargers: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Another year, another phenomenal prospect coming out of the school with the most draft picks since the draft was instituted in 1936. Alt is about as ‘blue chip’ as a prospect comes when you remember that he is the son of former Pro Bowl offensive lineman John Alt and now Joe looks to have all the tools to succeed in the NFL for years to come.

Pick 6: New York Giants: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Although I do like Malik Nabers here, the Giants have shown interest in McCarthy and his stock has definitely risen since the college season ended. Although they just signed Daniel Jones to a 4 year, $160 million contract, the contract is not fully guaranteed and they can get out of it. I think if you are the Giants, you have to capitalize when you have a pick like this in a QB draft like this.

Pick 7: Tennessee Titans: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

The Titans seem to lack offensive identity. This starts with the offensive line. After cutting tackle Andre Dillard in the offseason, they now look to add one of the top tackle prospects to protect the new quarterback Will Levis. The Titans have had an alright offseason, acquiring Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, L’Jarius Sneed, and many others, the franchise left tackle would be the cherry on top.

Pick 8: Indianapolis Colts (via ATL): TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

I know the Colts never really trade up, but there is a first time for everything. Anthony Richardson to Brock Bowers would be a connection that Shane Steichen would love to use as part of his RPO-oriented offensive attack. If you are the Colts, you are trending in the right direction, and this player is falling down the draft boards, you have to go get him. He is the perfect TE in this offense and he fits what they draft for. To get this pick, they would likely give up no. 15, no. 46 and no. 151 in exchange for no. 8, no. 187 and no. 197, or something similar to that.

Pick 9: Chicago Bears: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

After enjoying a breakout season, Malik Nabers has quickly become one of the top prospects at wide receiver. Though the Tigers seem to pass the ball on every down, Nabers seemed to come up clutch almost every time he was given the opportunity. The Bears just drafted who they hope will become the franchise quarterback, and will now have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. Williams has no way to go but up.

Pick 10: New York Jets: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Contrary to popular belief, the Jets offensive line is not fixed after the Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses acquisitions. Both players are in the final stages of their career and have not shown that they should be relied upon to play a full season. If the Jets want to be good, they know they have to be good up front. Here’s your solution.

Pick 11: New England Patriots: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Having traded future hall of fame quarterback Mac Jones to the Jaguars, the Pats look to add the next starting quarterback, only the 5th since the greatest of all time left. Michael Penix is about as raw as players come, but his ceiling has yet to be distinguished by any draft onlookers. A very exciting player who could become one of the next stars of the NFL’s most-storied franchise.



Pick 12: Denver Broncos: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

The Broncos will be rebuilding for a while, so I don’t see how this could be Bo Nix, and I think the Zach Wilson trade has more implications than you would think. Between him or Jarrett Stidham, the Broncos will be horrible regardless, so I think building your team up in other areas could prove to be more beneficial.

Pick 13: Las Vegas Raiders: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Quinyon Mitchell is electric. One of the twitchiest, most agile players in the entire draft. He has the potential to be the top corner on the Raiders roster. And though they have many needs, a player like Quinyon is someone worth risking a pick on. The pick would strengthen the secondary to a level they haven’t seen consistently in many years.

Pick 14: Jacksonville Jaguars (via NO): WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Jacksonville needs a WR1 in their offense. Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis are each good receivers, but are best suited as slot guys and deep threats. Odunze certainly wouldn’t step on their toes, and he would give Trevor Lawrence a WR with seemingly limitless potential. To secure his services, they likely would only have to give up no. 96 and a late round pick swap in addition to no. 17. I think it is also worth noting that the reason this happens is because New Orleans wants to block Atlanta from taking him.

Pick 15: Atlanta Falcons (via IND): EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Jared Verse is a phenomenal prospect. The only flaw people really pull away from him seems to be the fact that he is already 24 years old. One could argue that means he’s had more time to polish his game as one of the games finest edge rushers, and one could also argue he has less time to develop in the NFL. Though only recording two years at Florida State, he was very productive. He posted 29.5 TFLs and 18 Sacks. Great numbers to build on.

Pick 16: Seattle Seahawks: OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

I think this could be a Jackson Powers-Johnson spot here, but why would the Seahawks pass on a Washington offensive lineman that can provide almost the same amount of versatility. The Seahawks have a great LT with Charles Cross, but is Abe Lucas your guy at RT? I am not as confident. Either way, Fautanu also has inside flexibility, where the Seahawks need help after losing Damien Lewis to the Panthers.

Pick 17: New Orleans Saints: OT JC Latham, Alabama

With the availability of Ryan Ramczyk being in question, and the ability of Trevor Penning being equally as questionable, the Saints need to find a way to protect Derek Carr. Though the defense is lackluster at best, they’ve already paid a multitude of average players overpriced contracts. It’s time to start with the offense.

Pick 18: Cincinnati Bengals: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois

The Bengals would have been in contention to trade up for Brock Bowers, but the Colts can outdo them at almost every turn, so they landed the star TE. With them sticking and picking, the board has fallen well for them, and they get their pick of the interior defensive linemen after losing D.J. Reader to the Lions. It’s really a toss up between him and Byron Murphy II, but Newton is the pick here.

Pick 19: Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Laiatu Latu is probably the most polarizing prospect on the defensive side of the ball. He is quite the athlete, scoring out at 9.33 on the RAS this year. He is incredibly agile, lightning fast and posted a career high 21.5 TFLs this past year. Combining that with 52 total pressures, he looks to be one of the more solid edge rushers in this year’s draft. Certainly a player to monitor.

Pick 20: Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

I considered a trade up from the Bills here, but I can’t see the Steelers passing up on their pick of the CB talent after what their secondary looked like last year. The Steelers have a great defense due to their pass rush, so let’s keep building up their secondary to make them that much better. Arnold is the best true CB on my board, and the Steelers take him here. Simple as that.

Pick 21: Miami Dolphins: DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

After losing Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency, Miami needs to bolster the defensive line. Byron Murphy is the perfect replacement while factoring his size, athleticism, reach, and football knowledge. He is one of the most complete defensive tackle prospects I’ve ever seen in the draft.

Pick 22: Philadelphia Eagles: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Although I would hate this if it happened, it just makes too much sense. The Eagles’ secondary was horrible last year, and even with the acquisition of Kevin Byard it did not get better. DeJean is a defensive back that can play all over the field. He could fill the void of Byard at free safety, he can play on the boundary or he can play in the slot. Whatever you need, he can do it. This would be the easiest way to begin a rebuild on your atrocious secondary.

Pick 23: New England Patriots: WR Brian Thomas, LSU

Brian Thomas led the FBS in touchdowns this past season with 17 receiving touchdowns. The Patriots have seemed to lack talent at the position for the last 10 years. Seems like a simple pick, right? Probably not. The Patriots have one of the poorest outlooks for the 2024 season, and I’m not sure they can do much right now to fight that. The past four years without Brady have not been kind to them, and an inexperienced head coach isnt going to solve any of their problems. Watch them pick

Pick 24: Dallas Cowboys: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Although I think the smarter picks here would be JPJ or Amarius Mims, the Cowboys don’t always draft smartly, (see Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker from last year’s draft). However, Tyler Guyton does provide the Cowboys with more explosiveness on the line, which they might find useful after losing two key players on their line. Guyton was a RT in college, but he could likely slide in and play the left side just fine.

Pick 25: Green Bay Packers: OG Graham Barton, Duke

The Packers, as much as I hate to see it, have a pretty great roster with a lot of young talent. Now unclouded by the Aaron Rodgers fiasco, they have huge potential to do very exciting things this year. While I do think that this pick could just as easily be a corner, a guard as solid as Barton would be very helpful to young quarterback Jordan Love, who looks to have a statement season behind an improved roster.

Pick 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

The Buccaneers are coming off of a season in which they exceeded expectations and won a playoff game when we all thought they could be in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. With Baker, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield back, they could use cornerback or EDGE after losing Carlton Davis and Shaq Barrett. I think they opt for the EDGE in this situation due to the depth at CB in this class.

Pick 27: Arizona Cardinals: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Now having secured one of the best offensive players in the draft, the Cardinals look to drastically improve the offensive line with Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson. They look great at the tackle position with franchise tackles in Humphries and Johnson Jr. if Kyler Murray can pull it all together, the Cardinals will be a very fun team to watch this upcoming season. Hopefully they can use some of their later picks to build up the NFL’s 30th ranked defense.

Pick 28: Buffalo Bills: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

The Bills finally moved on from Stefon Diggs and all of his antics, and now are faced with replacing him. Adonai Mitchell can easily slide in and be this team’s new Gabe Davis, except he will show up in consecutive games. They need a deep play threat, and the 6’4” Mitchell has all of the tools to be an explosive threat for the gunslinging nature of Josh Allen. This has the potential to be an incredible pick for Buffalo.

Pick 29: Detroit Lions: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

After a phenomenal season from the Lions in 2023, they look to keep the ball rolling with another promising defensive position, targeting corner again this year, although I have faith in a Cam Sutton bounce back. After drafting standout corner Brian Branch in last year’s draft, the Lions should have no problem going back to the same well, especially with someone as exciting as McKinstry. Seeming to be a fan-favorite pick, McKinstry would add a strong defensive presence in a defensive back room that desperately needs to improve.

Pick 30: Baltimore Ravens: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Morgan Moses is now a New York Jet, Ronnie Stanley is not getting any younger, and Daniel Faalele has not shown signs of being a starting tackle just yet, so why not give a high-risk, high-reward player to a team with an incredible history of developing talent. This is a dream scenario for both sides, and it could happen if teams get cold feet due to him being more of a potential guy.

Pick 31: San Francisco 49ers: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

After losing to the Chiefs in the superbowl this past year, it is getting evident that Kyle Shanahan is no friend to Roger Goodell. Seriously. How do you go to three Super Bowls in 10 years and blow all three? Goodell must not like him. This team desperately needs to improve on the offense, but with a player like Wiggins still on the board, you almost have to take him. Speed freak, and a keen eye for the football.

Pick 32: Kansas City Chiefs: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

We have seen Mahomes play with a speed threat before, and now that guy is wasting his final years on the Dolphins. Why not give Mahomes a Tyreek Hill-lite in Xavier Worthy, who broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine this year. It’s clear they need receivers, so they should take a shot at one with an elite trait and figure out the rest once he is on their team. I think they will be able to develop him, as crazy as that might sound. They have only won three Super Bowls now, so even if they do miss, they will be fine.

This concludes our 2024 mock draft. If you did not like who we mocked to your team, that’s great! They probably won’t take them. Happy draft season.

Header Photo: If the Vikings can’t get within reach of the top 4 quarterbacks, there is no use in even taking one. Go get Drake Maye. Go get JJ. Do NOT settle for Bo Nix. (Ryan Sun/The Associated Press)

Write to Hayden Lee at hayden.lee@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...