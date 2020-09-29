Men’s basketball: Noah Hart keeps shooting amidst pandemic

De’Vonte Bradley ® Staff Writer |

Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor |

Minnesota State Mavericks basketball team has been looking to turn things around for the last few years. With the season possibilities still in the air, they hope to show they have become a better team over the summer. MSU is constantly looking for key pieces for the team that will only enhance their chances of winning basketball games. They have a valuable player in Sophomore Noah Hart. He is looking to play a more prominent role on the team for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, Noah was not yet able to make his first-year debut due to injury. Despite this setback, it did not take away from learning different things on the court. “I felt like it was a really good deal. Especially being able to get a feel for college coming from high school,” Noah stated. “Speed of play is different too. Players’ IQ is much better. The guys that I am around really want to play, they work hard, they make this a big part of their life.” Being surrounded by these things, that he believes is special, has given him great motivation to be a part of the team.

He has great plans to help his team. “This year, if we do have a season, I am looking to be a vocal leader for the team. Work hard every time I am out there on the floor on the offensive and defensive. Also, just doing whatever the coach wants me to do”. He noted that defense is important to him. “I take great pride in my defense.” It is safe to say we should see some remarkable things from him on the defensive end.

Injuries played a key role in the team’s lack of success last season. “We were not able to get into a real good rhythm,” Noah said. He has great confidence that things will be different this year. After losing last year in the NSIC tournament championship game, he feels last year’s struggles tough battle have helped them for this upcoming season. “The tournament last year helped us build some really good momentum that we carry to this season.” That momentum can get them a great deal of success.

With fall sports being canceled this year due to COVID-19, we must know that basketball, if played, will look different than it has before. We should all still hope to see our Mavericks score some buckets in our home, the Taylor Center.

Header photo: Minnesota State guard Noah Hart shoots a free throw during a team practice at the Taylor Center Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/The Reporter)