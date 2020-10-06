Theatre Hopes Oct. 14 is a Good ‘Hair’ Day

One of Minnesota State University, Mankato’s first musicals of the year is “Hair,” scheduled to open on Oct. 14 in Ted Paul Theater.

The show is described as a “tribal love-rock musical,” with story and lyrics written by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot.

“Hair” showcases the creators’ experiences with the hippie culture and sexual revolution of the 1960s, and songs from the show became rather influential in the anti-Vietnam War peace movement.

“Hair” tells the story of a group of politically active hippies living a bohemian life in New York City and their fight against involuntary enlistment into the Vietnam War. Roommates Claude, played by Ben Siglin, Berger, played by Ryan Feist, and Shelia, played by Chloe Sirbu, along with their friends, struggle to balance life, love, and the sexual revolution with their rebellion against the war and society.

Ultimately, Claude must decide whether he is going to continue resisting the draft as his friends have been doing or bow to the will of his parents and society, risking his principles and his life.

Rehearsal for the theater department’s modern adaptation of the show began in late August and continued in person up until three weeks ago.

At this point, all shows that were being put on by MNSU’s Theater Department were briefly postponed to handle an outbreak of COVID-19. Rehearsals were continued over Zoom in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Freshman Carlie Tvedt said, “It has been challenging, but my castmates have made it all the more fun and worth it.”

This show includes 23 theater/dance majors.

An updated calendar of this year’s performances will be released Friday.