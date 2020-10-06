Union Market: Worth the Trip Downtown

The Union Market is a shop near downtown Mankato that offers a space for artists to display and sell their work. Their focus is all about supporting local talent, and they do this by offering a more permanent space for artists and entrepreneurs, without the worry of managing a storefront by themselves. The Union Market gives vendors a place to showcase their inventory, meet with clients, and hold classes.

Maddy Loch is a third-year MNSU student majoring in communication studies and double minoring in gender and women’s studies and studio art. She has been working at the Union Market for a little over a year and said the market serves as “an excellent place for creative expression for me and for other vendors.”

“As an employee I communicate with shoppers so they’re able to find what they’re looking for and they know what the market’s all about,” Loch said. “I take part in making sure the market looks its best and portrays a fun and creative space. Occasionally, I make sure that the vendors have their inventory up to date and anything else they need and I partially run our social media accounts.”

The Union Market recently had a large remodel with alterations to its color scheme, furnishings, and even the arrangement of all the vendor’s items. Additionally, as part of the new remodel, one of the vendors transformed some of the space into a salon now called, The Rose Room Salon.

The other core areas of art found at the Union Market are women’s apparel and accessories, men’s apparel and accessories, health and beauty, home decor, jewelry, vintage finds and kids.

“There’s truly something for everyone. All the vendors are small and local businesses, artists, and designers, so no matter what you find here, you’re shopping small which directly impacts and benefits the maker,” said Loch. “It’s also such a collaborative and open space for everyone so no matter who walks in, our goal is that they feel welcomed and inspired.”

The market sells a diverse array of items on behalf of many artists and entrepreneurs. Some shops and experiences found here include GinaMarie & Grasmark, North Mallo, Rita Prahl, Amber Rahe, Elseware Vintage, Scatter Brain Vintage, Beasley & Co., Galloping Goat, Anna Lee, True Ethnic, Celina Kane, Coyote Bee, Laura Smith, Kayla Ann, Chloe Rogge Design, The Pink Pig, and Cedar & Cypress.

The Union Market is not just a place to shop, however. It also is known to be a great place for photoshoots, movie nights, and even painting classes.

When asked why she liked working at the Union Market, Loch responded, “There’s lots of plants, always good music, and good company”

The Union Market is located at 615 South Front St. in Downtown Mankato. It is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Header photo: The Union Market, located in Downtown Mankato, can be seen Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Mankato. (Kjerstin Hall/The Reporter)