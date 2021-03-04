Cooking in the Kitchen with Sydney: Microwave Tortilla Pizza

Here it is, the long-promised Microwave Tortilla Pizza! Plus, an extra recipe, which also features a tortilla. Honestly, I appreciate a tortilla. They are so versatile and are good for containing whatever you need them to fill them with.

Super easy to make, this pizza only requires 3-4 ingredients, depending on what you are feeling. If you have the capabilities, using a stovetop will help crisp up the pizza, as the tortilla can get soggy in the microwave. However you cook the pizza, it will be delicious.

Ingredients:

Tortilla

Marinara sauce, or any sauce of your choosing

Shredded cheese

Toppings

Directions:

Lay tortilla on a microwave safe plate. Spread sauce on one half of the tortilla, then cover with cheese and toppings. Fold plain half over. Microwave for 45 seconds.

The specific ingredients that I used were a gluten free spinach tortilla, marinara sauce that I had from making pasta, shredded cheddar cheese, and torn up turkey bacon. With all of my favorite ingredients, the pizza ended up turning out wonderfully.

This was a super quick little lunch to make, and it’s easy to make right before classes as you’re heading out the door. The ability to customize it to any liking is also highly enjoyable.

